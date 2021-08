The Association of Catholic Priests say the current model whereby the bulk of sacramental preparation takes place in school, in a partnership involving school, parents and parish, is no longer fit for purpose.

They say this way of doing things has to change. It is the role of the family and parish to nurture faith and introduce children to the sacraments.

Father Roy Donovan, Parish Priest of Caherconlish in the Diocese of Cashel joined Fran this morning.