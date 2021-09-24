Zebo starts for Munster’s season opener with Cell C Sharks

Simon Zebo will make his second debut for Munster tomorrow evening.

The Cork man is named on the wing for Johann Van Graan’s side for their United Rugby Championship season opener with Cell C Sharks in Thomond Park.

Peter O’Mahony captains the side that includes eight of Munster’s Ireland internationals from the summer series.

Tipperary duo Ben Healy and Diarmuid Barron have spots on the bench for the home side alongside RG Snyman who’s returning from injury.

Kick-off tomorrow is at 7.35pm.

Munster XV: Mike Haley; Andrew Conway, Dan Goggin, Rory Scannell, Simon Zebo; Joey Carbery, Craig Casey; Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell, John Ryan; Jean Kleyn, Fineen Wycherley; Peter O’Mahony (C), Jack O’Donoghue, Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Diarmuid Barron, Jeremy Loughman, Keynan Knox, RG Snyman, Thomas Ahern, Rowan Osborne, Ben Healy, Chris Cloete.