World leading speed golfers in Dundrum for two-day event

Irish and international athletes are in Dundrum today and tomorrow for a golf competition with a twist.

The Speed Golf Irish Open sees players aim to post the lowest scores over 18 holes at Dundrum Golf Club, but also in the fewest minutes.

The action got underway just before 9am this morning and will continue until tomorrow evening.

People are being encouraged to come along and view the action, which is the first such event in Ireland since 2016.

Husband and wife Lauren and Wes Cupp are among the best in the world, and they’ve travelled from Rome in upstate New York to take part.

Wes explains how they got involved in the sport:

“A member at our golf course back in New York suggested we look it up. We said, ‘wow this looks awful, let’s give it a try’.

“We love the challenge. If you think golf is difficult, this is impossible but that’s why we like it. It’s great. You get fitness in. You get golf in. And it’s all in one and quickly.”