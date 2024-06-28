Woodlock names unchanged panel for Minor Hurling Final

James Woodlock has named a unchanged panel for the All Ireland minor hurling final this weekend.

The same starting XV and subs will take to UPMC Nowlan Park against the Cats this Saturday.

Daire English is between the sticks and is protected by Shane Ryan, Captain Cathal O’Reilly and Patrick Ryan.

Owen O’Dwyer plays at centre back with David Ryan and Jake Donelan Houlihan on the wings while Tiernan Ryan and Daragh O’Hora are paired in midfield.

Euan Murray spearheads the half forward line with Adam Ryan and Billy O’Brien on the flanks.

The team is finished with Eoghan Doughan, Stefan Tobin and Cillian Minogue in the full forward line.

The side truly represents Tipperary with ten different clubs named in the starting lineup and 19 named in the matchday panel.

Throw in on Saturday is at 5:30pm in UPMC Nowlan Park.

Tipp FM will bring full live coverage and analysis in association with John Phelan Skip Hire, Carrick on Suir.