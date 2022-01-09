Willie Connors suffers double ankle fracture during loss to Kerry

Tipperary senior hurling manager Colm Bonnar will be without a key panel member for what will likely be the rest of the season.

Kiladangan club man Willie Connors suffered a double ankle fracture in Saturday’s defeat against Kerry in the Munster Hurling Cup.

Connors was introduced at half-time of the game, scoring a point before suffering the injury which halted play for 11 minutes, resulting in the 25 year-old being stretchered off the pitch.

It is believed he will require surgery to repair damage done to his ankle following the incident.