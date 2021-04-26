Welcome return for golf and tennis as restrictions ease

Golf clubs around the county are back open today following the easing of restrictions.

From today, two people can play a round of golf together with 8-minutes apart between tee-times.

Thurles Golf Club is one of the many clubs in the county in high demand this week and they’ve had to make changes to try accommodate all of their members.

Club captain Billy Clancy explains how they’re managing the return of members to the course.

“We have restricted members to one game of golf during the week and one at the weekend.”

“I think that has worked – I suppose it’s as fair as possible a distribution of the available rounds of golf and everybody if at all possible should be able to get in one, two or maybe even a third round of golf in the week.”

“We’re hoping it will settle down after the first couple of weeks.”