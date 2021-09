There was joy last night for a Tipperary trainer in the Irish Greyhound Derby finale.

New Inn’s Owen McKenna saw his young charge Susie Sapphire take the title in a time of 29.18 seconds.

Susie Sapphire went unbeaten throughout the six weeks of the competition and became the first bitch to win the Irish derby since 1999.

First place was worth €125,000 to the winner.