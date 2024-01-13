Ursuline and Presentation facing off in Munster Senior A School Camogie final

It’s a massive day for underage camogie in Tipperary today.

For the second year in a row, two Tipperary schools will contest the Munster Senior A schools camogie final.

Ursuline Thurles take on neighbours Presentation Thurles in the provincial decider at 1pm in Littleton.

Cian Treacy, coach and teacher in the Presentation, says it’s a great occasion for the town and surrounding areas:

“For a town like Thurles to have two teams in the equivalent of the Munster Harty Cup for boys this is and to have two Thurles teams is phenomenal for the town and the surrounding areas.

“I’m not too sure if any other towns would be able to boast two teams at the level to compete in a Munster A final.”

Cian says everyone in the Presentation is excited for Saturday’s game:

“It’s our first Munster final since 2018 so everyone in the school is delighted.

“This is probably an unexpected journey for us, we were in the U16.5B All-Ireland final two years ago and the Ursuline won the U16.5A against Loretto Kilkenny so it probably wasn’t expected but I have great faith in this group and we’re absolutely thrilled and delighted to be there.”