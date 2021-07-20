Upperchurch hurler Luke Shanahan named on Minor Team of the Year

Young Upperchurch-Drombane hurler Luke Shanahan has been named on the Electric Ireland Minor Hurling Team of the Year for the 2020 season.

Luke has been named at wing-back in the selection, which celebrates the best players from a unique championship which only ended earlier this month.

Tipperary’s campaign came to an end in a dramatic extra-time defeat to Limerick in the Munster hurling final last December.

The Team of the Year features six players from All Ireland Champions Galway, and three each from Kilkenny and Limerick.

2020 Electric Ireland GAA Minor Hurling Team of the Year

1. Tomás Lynch (Limerick & Doon)

2. Zach Bay Hammond (Kilkenny & Thomastown)

3. Adam Nolan (Galway & Kilnadeema Leitrim)

4. Michael Walsh (Galway & Ardrahan)

5. Joe Fitzpatrick (Kilkenny & Dunnamaggin)

6. Tiernan Killeen (Galway & Loughrea)

7. Luke Shanahan (Tipperary & Upperchurch Drombane)

8. Liam Leen (Galway & Clarinbridge)

9. Eamonn Cunneen (Westmeath & Raharney)

10. Lochlann Quinn (Offaly & Birr)

11. Adam English (Limerick & Doon)

12.Billy Drennan (Kilkenny & Galmoy)

13. Shane O’Brien (Limerick & Kilmallock)

14. Liam Collins (Galway & Cappataggle)

15. Colm Molloy (Galway & Kilnadeema Leitrim)

Liam Collins, a member of the Galway Minor Hurling team has been named as the 2020 Electric Ireland Minor Hurling Player of the Year.