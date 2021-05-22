Unfamiliarity a challenge as Tipperary face Wicklow in must win League encounter

Tipperary meet Wicklow in a must win game in the National Football League this afternoon.

David Power’s side welcome the Garden county to Semple Stadium for a half-past-4 throw-in.

Both teams lost their opening games last weekend, meaning a win will be vital for a semi-final place.

Today’s meeting is the first clash of these two sides since 2014 and Tipp captain Conor Sweeney says that will bring it’s own challenges:

“We actually don’t, we haven’t played them a whole pile which is funny.

“That’s going to bring it’s own kind of problems you know because you’re not too familiar with their style of play and things.

“If we just focus on ourselves and try get our own game plan right we should be able to put in a performance and hopefully get the result then as well.”