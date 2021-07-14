Unchanged Tipp U20 football team for Munster semi-final v Waterford

Tipperary under 20 football manager Paddy Christie has named an unchanged side for their Munster semi-final with Waterford tomorrow evening.
After an impressive victory over Limerick last week, their first at that grade in six years, Tipp face a Waterford team which upset the odds in beating Clare in the quarter-finals.
We’ll have live updates from the game here on Tipp FM tomorrow with the game throwing-in at 7.30pm.
The team in full is:
1 (GK) Callan Scully Nenagh Eire Og
2 Sean Daly Grangemockler Ballyneale
3 Tadhg Condon Clonmel Commercials
4 Brian McKeown Moyle Rovers
5 Emmet Butler Kilsheelan Kilcash
6 Billy O Connor Kilsheelan Kilcash
7 Leon Kennedy Grangemockler Ballyneale
8 Cathal Deeley Clonmel Commercials
9 Kevin Grogan Cahir
10 Conor Cadell JK Brackens
11 Ryan Walsh Fethard
12 Jamie Holloway Carrick Swans
13 Mark O Connor Clonmel Commercials
14 Barry Kehoe Kilsheelan Kilcash
15 Sean O Connor Clonmel Commercials
16 Cian O Mahony Ardfinnan
17 Ben Comerford Grangemockler Ballyneale
18 Jamie Duncan Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams
19 Christy English Ballyporeen
20 Jake Kiely Cahir
21 Mikey Lyons Grangemockler Ballyneale
22 Jason Madigan Kilsheelan Kilcash
23 Conor McGrath Loughmore-Castleiney
24 Matthew Power Ballina