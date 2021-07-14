Unchanged Tipp U20 football team for Munster semi-final v Waterford

Tipperary under 20 football manager Paddy Christie has named an unchanged side for their Munster semi-final with Waterford tomorrow evening.

After an impressive victory over Limerick last week, their first at that grade in six years, Tipp face a Waterford team which upset the odds in beating Clare in the quarter-finals.

We’ll have live updates from the game here on Tipp FM tomorrow with the game throwing-in at 7.30pm.

The team in full is:

1 (GK) Callan Scully Nenagh Eire Og

2 Sean Daly Grangemockler Ballyneale

3 Tadhg Condon Clonmel Commercials

4 Brian McKeown Moyle Rovers

5 Emmet Butler Kilsheelan Kilcash

6 Billy O Connor Kilsheelan Kilcash

7 Leon Kennedy Grangemockler Ballyneale

8 Cathal Deeley Clonmel Commercials

9 Kevin Grogan Cahir

10 Conor Cadell JK Brackens

11 Ryan Walsh Fethard

12 Jamie Holloway Carrick Swans

13 Mark O Connor Clonmel Commercials

14 Barry Kehoe Kilsheelan Kilcash

15 Sean O Connor Clonmel Commercials

16 Cian O Mahony Ardfinnan

17 Ben Comerford Grangemockler Ballyneale

18 Jamie Duncan Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams

19 Christy English Ballyporeen

20 Jake Kiely Cahir

21 Mikey Lyons Grangemockler Ballyneale

22 Jason Madigan Kilsheelan Kilcash

23 Conor McGrath Loughmore-Castleiney

24 Matthew Power Ballina