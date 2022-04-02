Two Tipperary women to face France in Women’s Six Nations game

Members of Clanwilliam rugby club in Tipp Town will be keeping a close eye on Paris this afternoon.

Former player Amee Leigh Murphy Crowe is on the Irish team to take on France in the second game of the Women’s Six Nations. She is joined by Fethard woman Dorothy Wall in the starting fifteen.

Now with Railway Union Amee Leigh was among Ireland’s try scorers last weekend in the loss to Wales.

Former Irish international and fellow Clanwilliam man Alan Quinlan singled her out for praise on her performance last weekend.

Amee Leigh says the Tipp Town club was a great starting point.

“I actually drove back to Tipp on Sunday for Mother’s Day and had lunch with my Mom and then headed into Clanwilliam and watched the juniors play.

“The club it holds a special place in my heart, as you said it’s where I started playing rugby and I try to get back and watch as much as I can and support them.

“It was nice of Alan to say that about me, his Mom and my Mom are great friends and they get along really well, but that support from someone local is really nice to hear.”