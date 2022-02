Two Tipperary schools are in Junior All-Ireland camogie semi-finals today.

In the Junior A semi-final, Ursuline Thurles are in Derry to take on S. Patrick’s Maghera in Lavey at 12pm.

Before that though at 11am, Presentation Thurles are contesting the Junior All-Ireland B semi-final.

They are taking on Banagher in Banagher at 11am.