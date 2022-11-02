Two Tipperary players are included in the Irish Women’s Rugby High Performance squad

Included are Fethard’s Dorothy Wall and Clanwilliams Aimee Leigh Murphy Crowe.

Part of the group of 29 players who signed professional contracts with the IRFU

Dorothy Wal, Enya Breen, Kathryn Dane and7 other fully contracted players, kicked off the High Performance Programme yesterday in the IRFU High Performance centre in Dublin

The players under went medical check ins and athletic profiling sessions with Ireland Head Coach Greg McWilliams.

The squad will train in the High Performance centre before the 2022/2023 Vodafone Interprovincials and ahead of the 2023 TikTOk Women’s Six Nations.