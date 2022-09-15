Two Tipperary men named in Emerging Ireland squad for Challenge Series in South Africa

Two Tipperary men have been named to the Emerging Ireland rugby squad to play an upcoming challenge series in South Africa.

The Toyota Challenge sees the 35-man Irish squad, selected by the Irish coaching group, play three South African teams in test matches, starting on September 30th.

Bansha native Jake Flannery, who moved from Munster to Ulster earlier this year, is named among the backs whilst Cashel and Munster’s Diarmuid Barron is included as a forward.

Former Cistercian College Roscrea student Josh Wycherley is also included in the squad to play the Griquas, Pumas and Cheetahs.