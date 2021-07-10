Two Tipperary greyhounds in the running for £175k prize fund

The English Greyhound Derby final takes place tonight, with two Tipperary dogs vying for the top prize.

£175,000 will go to the winner, with the race to get underway at 9.09pm.

Greyhound reporter Barry Drake outlines the local contenders.

“At Trap number 1, Newinn Session, who was bred by the O’Donnell family in New Inn, they’re no strangers to producing really, really quick greyhounds.

“Newinn Session returned to winning form last time for champion trainer Graham Holland, who is based in Golden.

“All eyes will be on the defending champion, which will run from Trap number 2 and that’s Deerjet Sydney who is trained by Cappawhite trainer Pat Buckley.”