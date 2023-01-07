Two Tipp teams back in AIL action this afternoon

Two Tipperary teams are back in AIL action this afternoon.

Following the Christmas break, Cashel welcome Blackrock College to Spafield at 2.30pm in Division 2A.

Elsewhere in Division 2A, Nenagh Ormond host Navan in New Ormond Park, also at 2.30pm, in a game that had been postponed last month due to the weather conditions.

Nenagh currently sit seventh in Division 2A but just four points off the playoff positions.

Nenagh Ormond Director of Rugby John Long says the next few weeks are key to their season:

“Four games and as it stands now we’ll have one weekend off and four weekends in a row again.

“It is making for a busy January and February for us and it’s going to be squad rotation and everything is going to be very important.

“It’s not how everything was planned initialy but we’ll just adapt and get on with it.

“This four weeks, this block in January is kind of going to determine the season really if you think about it.

“The first half of the season there was a couple of games we let go that we should have probably won and didn’t and there is very little between us and playoff positions but this next couple of weeks is going to really need to go our way.”