Two Tipp schools in All-Ireland camogie semi-finals today

Two Tipperary schools are in All-Ireland camogie semi-finals today.

At 1pm in Gorey, St. Mary’s Nenagh take on Gorey Community School in the All-Ireland Senior B Schools semi-final.

Before that at 12 noon in Conahy Shamrocks GAA grounds, Ursuline Thurles take on Loreto Kilkenny in the All-Ireland Senior A schools semi-final.

Tipperary camogie PRO Geraldine Kinane is expecting a tough battle for Ursuline Thurles:

“Loreto are a really strong schools team in camogie, dominating Leinster there for a long time.

“It’s going to be a huge task for Ursuline but they were very impressive in the Munster final win over Cashel and no doubt they will be all guns blazing on Saturday to try and reach an All-Ireland final.”