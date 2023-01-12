Two Tipp men hoping to secure Professional Darts Corporation Tour Card

Two Tipperary men will be hoping to secure a Professional Darts Corporation Tour Card this weekend.

Borrisokane darts player Dylan Slevin is in action at the PDC Q-School in Milton Keynes in the UK this week.

The qualifying competition sees over 800 players compete with just 27 tour cards up for grabs.

Slevin had an impressive Monday,winning all five of his matches, averaging above 100 in two of those games, to qualify from stage one.

Meanwhile, Stephen Rosney of Nenagh qualified through order of merit from the points he accumulated from Monday to Wednesday

The final stage begins today and the Tipp men now have until Sunday to either win a day of the event or accumulate enough points over the five days to earn their first PDC Tour Card.