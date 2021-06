Two Tipperary athletes have been selected as part of Ireland’s team of 30 athletes for the European U23 Championships.

20-year-old Sean Mockler, who won the senior hammer throw national title over the weekend, will represent Ireland in that event.

Mockler’s Moycarkey Coolcroo athletics clubmate David Ryan, who is also 20-years-old, will be representing Ireland in the Men’s 4x400m event.

The Championships take place in Tallinn, Estonia from July 8th to 11th.