Two Tipp athletes secure place in final of the Senior Indoor T&F Championships

Two Tipp athletes have reached the final of the Senior Indoor Track & Field Championships.

Sharlene Mawdsley of Newport AC and Katie Bergin of Moyne AC have won their individual heats in Dublin today.

They now go into the 200-meter final, which will take place at 3.30pm today.

Both Sharlene and Katie recorded personal bests in their heats: Sharlene recorded 23.61 seconds and Katie recorded 24.77 seconds.

Elsewhere in the National Senior Indoor Championships, Daniel Ryan of Moycarkey Coolcroo AC has won the silver medal in the long jump with a distance of 7.0 meters.

Ava Rochford of Nenagh Olympics placed fourth on countback in the pole vault, clearing a height of 3.25 meters.

Templemore AC’s John Dwyer came in 5th at 13.81 m.

And David Ryan of Moycarkey Coolcroo has qualified for the 400-meter final.