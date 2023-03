Two Tipperary athletes will be representing Ireland later today in the European Indoor Championships.

Newport AC’s Sharlene Mawdsley and Carrick-on-Suir AC’s Miriam Daly are both on the Ireland 4x400m relay team.

Just six teams have qualified for this evening’s final in Turkey with the UK, the Netherlands, Poland, Italy and the Czech Republic providing the competition for Ireland.

The final gets underway in Turkey at 4.25pm Irish time this afternoon.