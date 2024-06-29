Two Crunch Ties for Tipperary Camogie in the Ragg today

The Tipperary senior camogie team are putting their winning streak on the line in tonight’s championship crunch tie.

It all comes down to the last day for Denis Kelly’s side as they they face their toughest test of the All Ireland groupstages in second place Kilkenny this evening.

If the Premier can avoid defeat, they will claim top spot and top seed qualification for the knockout stages.

That game throws in at the Ragg at 4pm.

Before that, the Premier Junior camogie side have their own crunch tie.

Both Tipp and Armagh have demolished their opposition in the first three games of the championship.

That final round tie takes place in the Ragg at 2pm.