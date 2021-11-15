Tribute to Sean Naughton who “put Nenagh on the athletics map”

Irish athletics stalwart Sean Naughton has been praised for “putting Nenagh on the athletics map” after his passing in recent days.

He died at the age of 88 after decades of service to the sport, which included being the figurehead for a project which saw Ireland’s first indoor athletics arena built in Nenagh in 1984.

His Funeral Mass is taking place at St Mary’s of the Rosary Church in Nenagh this lunchtime.

Committee Member and Coach at Nenagh’s athletics club, Denis Finnerty, has been reflecting on his legacy. He has been speaking to Tipp FM‘s Michael Brophy in interview, which can be heard below: