Toomevara out on score difference as Clonoulty/Rossmore and Mullinahone progress in Tipperary senior hurling championship

In the Dan Breen, group 2 has come to a conclusion.

Mullinahone beat Toomevara on a final score of 2-23 to 1-13 whilst Clonoulty/Rossmore were two point winners over Holycross/Ballycahill on a full-time score 1-22 to 3-14.

The results mean Mullinahone, Toomevara and Clonoulty all finish on four points whilst Holycross finish bottom of the group.

However on score difference, Mullinahone and Clonoulty progress whilst Toomevara are out of the championship, finishing third in their group.

Two more games in the Dan Breen gets underway at 5 o’clock today.

In Templemore, Thurles Sarsfields face Upperchurch-Drombane whilst in Cashel, Drom-Inch face Eire Og Annacarty.

Drom-Inch must win to kepp alive hopes of avoiding the relegation semi-finals.

Meanwhile in the Seamus O’Riain, Kiladangan B and Carrick Swans played out a draw in The Ragg on a final score of 15 points a piece.

The result means Kiladangan B progress to the quarter-finals thanks to a single point adavantage on score difference whilst Carrick Swans finish the group in third place.

Group 2 comes to the conclusion with two games throwing in at five o’clock.

Silvermines take on Templederry in Toomevara whilst Clonakenny take on Newport in Nenagh.