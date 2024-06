Toomevara have claimed the last spot in the semi finals of the North Senior Hurling Championship

They beat Roscrea in the fourth quarter-final this afternoon in Nenagh by single point.

it finished Toomevara: 1-24(27) to Roscrea: 1-23(26) after a late comeback effort that saw Roscrea scoring five of the last six points

Toomevara’s goal came from play with Jack Delaney raising the green flag in the first half.