Tommy Dunne: We’re excited to see players show their worth at Miller Shield

Club players around the county will get the chance to impress the Tipperary senior hurling management team today.

The Miller Shield makes it’s return this morning with all four divisions in action.

First up at 11am in Holycross, North Tipperary take on South Tipperary, whilst at 1.15pm in Littleton the Mid take on the West.

Tipperary senior hurling selector Tommy Dunne says they are pleased with the response from players so far:

“From our perspective, we are really just excited about seeing players that we’ve known about for a good while and have been doing fairly well at club level.

“This is just a slightly different platform for them to show their worth, we know they are good players already but it was kind of something Colm (Bonnar) wanted to reenergise when he was appointed.

“We are pleased to say it’s gone down really well with all the players we’ve contacted, they have been really enthusiastic about it even though a lot of them have finished up a tough season with their club but we’ve got a great response.”