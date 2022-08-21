Tipp’s Sam Bennett wearing Green Jersey at the Vuelta a Espana

Tipperary’s Sam Bennett is wearing the Green Jersey of Points Classification leader at the Vuelta a Espana following his victory on yesterday’s second stage.

The Bora Hansgrohe rider has had a tough time having missed out on a lot of racing through injury last year.

However it all came together for the Carrick on Suir man in Utrecht at the end of the 175 kilometre stage as he proved fastest in the bunch sprint after a perfect lead out from his team mate Danny van Poppel.

“Yeah its nice – like I knew I’d do it again. It’s just a matter of getting the right legs.

“What I’m really happy about is I continue my pattern of each Grand Tour since 2018 I think I’ve won at least one stage in each so happy I continued that.”

The 31 year old will be among the favourites for today’s third stage which is also in the Netherlands – it’s another flat one covering 193 kilometres and is again likely to finish with a bunch sprint.