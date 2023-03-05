Tipp’s Sam Bennett starts first European race of 2023 today

Tipperary’s Sam Bennett starts first European race of 2023 today as he and his Bora Hansgrohe teammates line up for Paris – Nice.

Stage one covers 170 kilometres starting and finishing in La Verrière.

Stages 2 and 5 will be where the Carrick sprinter will be hoping to pick up his second victory of the season having already tasted success on the opening stage of the Vuelta a San Juan in Argentina.

32 year old Bennett has won 5 stage at Paris Nice so far in his career.

22 teams in all will start the 8 stage event known as the Race to the Sun.

Stage starts at 11.45am Irish time.