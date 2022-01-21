Tipp’s Healy & Barron named to start for Munster’s clash with Wasps

Two Tipperary players have been named to start for Munster in Sunday’s Champions Cup clash with Wasps.

Kilruane’s Ben Healy starts out outhalf whilst Cashel’s Diarmuid Barron lines out in the front row.

Alongside Barron in the pack is Dave Kilcoyne, who will become just the 12th Munster player to reach 200 caps with the province.

Another milestone cap goes to Jack O’Donoghue in the back row as the 27 year-old becomes the youngest Munster player to reach 150 caps.

Elsewhere, Simon Zebo is among the replacements and is in line for his first Champions Cup appearance since his return to the province.

Peter O’Mahony captains the side on Sunday for the 3.15pm kick-off in Thomond Park.

Munster XV: Mike Haley; Andrew Conway, Chris Farrell, Rory Scannell, Keith Earls; Ben Healy, Conor Murray; Dave Kilcoyne, Diarmuid Barron, Stephen Archer; Jean Kleyn, Tadhg Beirne; Peter O’Mahony (C), Jack O’Donoghue, Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Scott Buckley, Jeremy Loughman, John Ryan, Fineen Wycherley, John Hodnett, Craig Casey, Jack Crowley, Simon Zebo.