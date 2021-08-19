Tipp’s Grace to miss Europa Conference league tie through injury

Shamrock Rovers are in Conference League play off action later.

They take on Flora Tallinn in Estonia, with the first leg kicking off at 5.

Tipperary man and Rover’s centre-back Lee Grace misses the game through injury.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference on Shamrock Rovers social media, manager Stephen Bradley says missing the Carrick-on-Suir man is a blow:

“Lee, it’s very unfortunate because he’s been playing really well.

“He’s gotten back to his levels of last year and in the recent he’s been very good.

“That’s obviously a blow to be missing Lee but at the start of the year when we’re building the squad, we always try to make sure that we have cover in every position.”

Qualification would be worth around 3 million euro for the Hoops.