Tipp’s Fittest Superstars takes place at Cashel Rugby Club

All roads lead to Cashel Rugby Club for tomorrow as Tipps Fittest Superstars roll into the City of the Kings with Davy Fitzgerald himself leading the groups as they look to overcome obstacles such as those seen on ‘Ireland’s Fittest Family’ TV show.

The action gets underway at 10:30 with the first of the teams taking on Davy Fitz’s obstacle course.

On site there will be plenty of children’s activities at no cost while a large outdoor TV Screen will show the Semi Final of the URC rugby game where Munster play Glasgow Warriors.

Gates are open at 10:30am with children free on the day. There will be Pop up Shops, Pony rides, a sensory play area and Bouncy castles galore as well as a dog show and much more.

Tipp’s Fittest Superstars is on all day on Saturday at Cashel Rugby Club.