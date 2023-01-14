Tipp’s AIL action this afternoon has come to a close

This afternoon saw all three Tipperary AIL teams in action.

It’s full-time in Meath, where Nenagh Ormond and Navan have drawn with 10 points apiece in Division 2A.

John O’Flaherty made his 100th AIL appearance today with Nenagh Ormond.

Elsewhere in Division 2A, Cashel had something to prove following their draw with Dublin opponents, Blackrock College, last weekend in Spafield.

Today’s game ended in success for Cashel in Stradbrook with a final score of 14 points to 8 points.

In Division 2C, Clonmel beat Sunday’s Well in a thrilling game that finished at 27 points to 19 points in Musgrave Park.