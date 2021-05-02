Tipperary’s Sharlene Mawdsley qualifies for Olympic Games

Tipperary’s Sharlene Mawdsley has qualified for the Olympic Games.

The Newport native is part of Ireland’s 4×400 metre mixed relay team, who are taking part in the World Athletic Relays in Poland this weekend.

In last night’s heats, Mawdlsey, alongside Phil Healy, Chris O’Donnell and Thomas Barr, finished third in their heat with a time of three minutes, 16.84 seconds.

That was the fourth fastest time of all the heats, which guarantees a place at this year’s Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The side now go into this evening’s World Final at 6.20pm Irish time.