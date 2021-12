Another Tipperary soccer player has put pen to paper with Treaty United.

Former BT Harps and St. Michael’s defender Sean Guerins has signed on for another season with the Limerick side.

The Tipp man made 18 appearances for Treaty in there successful first season in the Airtricity league first division, where they reached the playoffs.

His signing comes days after Tipp’s Willie Armshaw re-signed for another season with the club and Ballina native Jack Brady joined the club from Shelbourne.