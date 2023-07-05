Tipperary’s Kate Flannery included in Ireland U20 squad for upcoming trip to Italy

A Tipperary native has been named to the Ireland Women’s U20 Rugby squad for an upcoming trip to Italy.

Bansha’s Kate Flannery, a sister of Ulster out-half Jake, is among the 26 players selected by head coach Neill Alcorn.

Kate has previously represented Ireland at the U18 Six Nations Festival and is the only Munster player included in the squad.

Ireland will travel to Rome on July 21st to engage in a training camp with Italy and Scotland before playing games against both sides on July 28th.

Commenting on the squad announcement, IRFU Women’s National Talent Squad and Talent Identification Manager, Katie Fitzhenry, said: “We’re delighted to name the first ever Ireland Women’s U20s squad ahead of the trip to Italy. We had 44 players at last month’s screening camp and the Coaching Team of Neill Alcorn, Larissa Muldoon and Matt Gill have selected an exciting mix of talented players from across the country, all of whom have impressed for their Club, Province, or at underage international level in a green jersey.

“It is a hugely exciting time for everyone involved and this is another important step for our Women’s Pathway, providing a platform for the further development of our best young players and exposing them to international rugby at an early stage in their career.”

Ireland Women’s U20s Squad:

Forwards (14):

Amy O’Mahony (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)

Caoimhe Guinan (Tullamore RFC/Leinster)

Hannah Wilson (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)

India Daley (Cooke RFC/Ulster)

Ivana Kiripati (Buccaneers RFC/Connacht)

Jane Neill (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)

Karly Tierney (Tuam/Oughterard RFC/Connacht)

Maebh Clenaghan (Queen’s University/Ulster)

Megan Collis (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)

Niamh O’Dowd (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)

Ruth Campbell (MU Barnhall RFC/Leinster)

Sarah Delaney (Cill Dara RFC/Leinster)

Sarah Shrestha (Loughborough University/Ulster)

Sophie Barrett (Enniskillen RFC/Ulster)

Backs (12):

Abby Moyles (Blackrock RFC/Leinster)

Cara Martin (Navan RFC/Leinster)

Clara Barrett (Ballina RFC/Connacht)

Ellen Boylan (Blackrock RFC/Leinster)

Emma Tilly (MU Barnhall/Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)

Eva Sterritt (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)

Kate Flannery (UL Bohemians/Munster)

Katie Whelan (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)

Kayla Waldron (Galwegians RFC/Connacht)

Laoise McGonagle (Galwegians RFC/Connacht)

Leah Tarpey (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)

Willow Bell (Sale Sharks/IQ Rugby).