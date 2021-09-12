Tipperary’s Ben Coen aiming for glory at The Curragh this afternoon

Tipperary jockey Ben Coen is aiming for glory this afternoon at the Curragh.

The Fethard native is on board Sonnyboyliston for trainer Johnny Murtagh in today’s Group 1 Comer Group International Irish St Leger.

Sonnyboyliston won the Ebor Handicap at York on his most recent outing and Coen told Dave Keena that he feels that he can improve even further:

“He was deadly in York and he’s after bouncing out of that really well and look he’ll have to improve again but I think he has came out of the race really well and is in good knick.

“He’s gone up to 113 now, he’ll still have to improve a couple of pounds but he’s going there in top form anyway and we’re hoping for a nice run.”

The Irish St. Leger goes to post at 4.40pm this afternoon.