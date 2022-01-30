Tipperary & Waterford share the points in League opener

Tipperary and Waterford played out a draw in the opening round of the National Football League.

In Fraher Field, it ended Tipperary 0-10 Waterford 0-10.

Premier captain Conor Sweeney was top scorer for Tipp with seven points whilst five players made their first start in the blue and gold, including Willie Eviston who replaced the ill Jimmy Feehan in the starting line-up.

Despite Liam Fennell getting sent off for Waterford in the 72nd minute, the Déise were able to get a point to level the game before the final whistle.

Tipperary’s next league game takes place in Semple Stadium next Saturday against Leitrim, who were beaten by Cavan by four points this afternoon.