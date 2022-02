Tipperary’s National Football League game with Wexford has been called off.

Extreme weather conditions in Wexford Park saw match officials call off the game at 1.57pm, just three minutes before the scheduled throw-in.

The game is likely to be refixed for two weeks time, with confirmation on that refixture to come.

David Power’s men will be back in action next Saturday against Sligo in Semple Stadium at 7pm.