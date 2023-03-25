Tipperary U20 hurling team named ahead of Munster championship opener

The Tipperary U20 hurling team has been named ahead of today’s Munster championship opener against Clare.

Brendan Cummins has named last year’s minor goalkeeper Eoin Horgan to start in goals with a full back line of Luke Shanahan, Robert Doyle and Danny Slattery.

Cathal Quinn is at centre back with Michael Corcoran and James Morris on the wings whilst Joe Caesar partners captain Darragh Stakelum in midfield.

Eddie Ryan, Stephen Ferncombe and Ciaran McCormack are in the half forward line whilst Sean Kenneally wears 14 with Jack Leamy and Peter McGarry in the corners.

Throw-in is at 2pm in Cusack Park and we’ll have live commentary here on Tipp FM with thanks to Abbey Court Hotel, Nenagh.

The full matchday squad for today is here: