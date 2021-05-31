Tipperary to travel to Longford for relegation play-off

Tipperary will be away for their Allianz National Football League Division Three relegation play-off.

The reigning Munster champions lost this morning’s toss and will now have to travel to play Longford in Longford, with the game taking place in two weeks time.

Following a win over Wicklow and losses to Limerick and Offaly, David Power’s side finished third in Division Three South.

Longford only managed one point in Division Three North, drawing with Fermanagh whilst losing to both Derry and Cavan.

The game will take place in Glennon Brothers Pearse Park at 3.45pm on Sunday June 13th.