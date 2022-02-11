Tipperary team named for league opener with Kerry

Peter Creedon has named his team for his first competitive game in charge of the Tipperary Ladies Football team.

They begin their league campaign on Sunday at 2pm in Tralee where they take on Kerry.

Lauren Fitzpatrick starts in goals with Ellen Moore, Laura Morrissey and Emma Cronin in the full-back line.

Anna Rose Kennedy is a centre back with Sarah English and Carrie Davey on the wings whilst Caitlin Kennedy and Elaine Kelly partner in midfield.

Marie Creedon starts at centre-forward with Maureen Murphy and Cliona O’Dwyer on the wings.

Emma Morrissey starts at 14 with Maria Curley and Angela McGuigan in the corners.