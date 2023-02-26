Tipperary take on Longford today in the National Football League

Tipperary go in search of their first National Football League win of the season today.

David Power’s side are in a must-win situation away to Longford in Pearse Park at 2pm.

Both teams come in to the game off the back of three staright league defeats and a loss today will make relegation almost certain for either side.

Former Tipperary goalkeeper Philly Ryan is hoping to see a performance from the Premier today:

“It would be great to see a performance from the team if we could.

“I think we have not played, I think we’ve been a little bit slow on the ball going forward, a bit ponderous with it so I’d like to see us play with a bit more creativity if we could.

“I think we need to go forward faster, that’s the way I feel, just try hurt them at the back and try put a score on the board and outscore Longford.

“I don’t what their max score will be, probably 12 or 13 points and hopefully no goals so that’s the target we have to aim for and be ahead of that.”

Throw-in is at 2pm this afternoon and we’ll have live commentary here on Tipp FM with thanks to Treaty Electric, Sarsfield street, Clonmel.