The Tipperary senior ladies footballers were hoping to make it two wins from two this afternoon.

The Premier travelled to Omagh to play Tyrone.

The Tipperary ladies fell behind in the first half, with a score of Tyrone 1-03 to Tipp 0-6.

Although they attempted to bridge the gap in the second half, they still remained one point behind on the final whistle.

Ending the game, Tyrone 1-07, to Tipp 0-09.