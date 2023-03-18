Tipperary senior hurling team revealed ahead of league clash against Antrim

The Tipperary senior hurling team has been announced ahead of their league clash against Antrim.

The Premier have already secured top spot in Division 1B ahead of tomorrow’s game against Antrim, with four wins from four in the league.

Liam Cahill’s side travels to Corrigan Park, Belfast, for their final group stage game, with kick-off tomorrow afternoon at 1.45pm.

We’ll have live commentary of that game here on Tipp FM, thanks to Colaiste Phobal, Roscrea College of Further Education.

The Tipperary Senior Hurling Team:

1. Rhys Shelly – Moycarkey Borris

2. Eoghan Connolly – Cashel King Cormacs

3. Michael Breen – Ballina

4. Bryan O’Mara – Holycross Ballycahill

5. Enda Heffernan – Clonoulty Rossmore

6. Ronan Maher – Thurles Sarsfield

7. John Campion – Drom & Inch

8. Joe Fogarty – Moneygall

9. Alan Tynan – Roscrea

10. Kian O’Kelly – Kilruane MacDonaghs

11. Mark Kehoe – Kilsheelan Kilcash

12. Gearoid O’Connor – Moyne Templetuohy

13. Conor Bowe – Moyne Templetuohy

14. John McGrath – Loughmore Castleiney

15. Sean Ryan – Templederry Kenyons

16. Barry Hogan – Kiladangan

17. Pauric Campion – Drom & Inch

18. Paddy Creedon – Thurles Sarsfield

19. Jason Forde – Silvermines

20. Seamus Kennedy – St. Marys

21. Patrick Maher – Lorrha Dorrha

22. Jake Morris – Nenagh Eire Óg

23. Dan McCormack – Borris-Ileigh

24. Cian O’Dwyer – Clonakenny

25. Gavin Ryan – Upperchurch Drombane

26. Johnny Ryan – Arravale Rovers