Tipperary senior hurling team revealed ahead of league clash against Antrim

The Tipperary senior hurling team has been announced ahead of their league clash against Antrim.
The Premier have already secured top spot in Division 1B ahead of tomorrow’s game against Antrim, with four wins from four in the league.
Liam Cahill’s side travels to Corrigan Park, Belfast, for their final group stage game, with kick-off tomorrow afternoon at 1.45pm.
We’ll have live commentary of that game here on Tipp FM, thanks to Colaiste Phobal, Roscrea College of Further Education.
The Tipperary Senior Hurling Team:
1. Rhys Shelly – Moycarkey Borris
2. Eoghan Connolly – Cashel King Cormacs
3. Michael Breen – Ballina
4. Bryan O’Mara – Holycross Ballycahill
5. Enda Heffernan – Clonoulty Rossmore
6. Ronan Maher – Thurles Sarsfield
7. John Campion – Drom & Inch
8. Joe Fogarty – Moneygall
9. Alan Tynan – Roscrea
10. Kian O’Kelly – Kilruane MacDonaghs
11. Mark Kehoe – Kilsheelan Kilcash
12. Gearoid O’Connor – Moyne Templetuohy
13. Conor Bowe – Moyne Templetuohy
14. John McGrath – Loughmore Castleiney
15. Sean Ryan – Templederry Kenyons
16. Barry Hogan – Kiladangan
17. Pauric Campion – Drom & Inch
18. Paddy Creedon – Thurles Sarsfield
19. Jason Forde – Silvermines
20. Seamus Kennedy – St. Marys
21. Patrick Maher – Lorrha Dorrha
22. Jake Morris – Nenagh Eire Óg
23. Dan McCormack – Borris-Ileigh
24. Cian O’Dwyer – Clonakenny
25. Gavin Ryan – Upperchurch Drombane
26. Johnny Ryan – Arravale Rovers