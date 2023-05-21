Tipperary senior footballers take on Down in Tailteann Cup action this afternoon

The Tipperary senior footballers raise the curtain for an exciting day of action in Semple Stadium today.

David Power’s side get the double header underway against Down in the Tailteann Cup with throw-in set for 1.45pm.

The sides met back in January in the league, with Down winning 2-11 to 1-11 in Thurles.

Tipperary lost their opening Tailteann Cup game last weekend to Meath and Tipperary football analyst Anthony Shelly is hoping to see a bit more attacking play from Tipp this afternoon:

“If you see what’s going on at training and the way we play at training, it’s very good, every pass is forward, it’s moved at pace then when we go out on Sunday, every pass seems to go backwards.

“Maybe it’s just a lack of confidence, you know we have had a bad league and everybody is trying to be safe when we probably need to play with a little bit more carefree abandonment.”

