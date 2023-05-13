Tipperary senior camogie team in search of silverware at Munster camogie final this afternoon

The Tipperary senior camogie team are looking to win some silverware today for the first time since 2010.

Denis Kelly’s side welcome Clare to Semple Stadium for the Munster camogie final, with throw-in set for 3.30pm.

The Premier come into the game after last weekend’s impressive semi-final win over Waterford in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Tipperary manager Denis Kelly says a win today would be a big boost to his squad:

“It would be huge for the whole county really, there’s serious work going in at all levels throughout the county so this would be a lovely boost for everyone.

“You can’t take anything for granted, you don’t get handed these championships either it’s going to be a real tough battle.

“We know if we bring our A-game that we have a fair chance but at the same time there’s going to be no one handing out the trophy easy.

“It would be a big boost for the county because with all the work that’s going on you need to see some rewards at the end of the day.”

