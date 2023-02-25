Tipperary senior camogie team beat Dublin at Parnell Park

The Tipperary senior camogie team have continued their good form in their league action this afternoon.

Denis Kelly’s side took on Dublin in Parnell Park.

The full-time score was 2-13 to 1-6.

Tipp FM’s Paul Carroll was there:

“After a scrappy first half, Tipperary went up by a point, 7 points to 1-3 at halftime. Luckily for Tipp, Dublin missed the penalty in the first half. So, Tipp went in 7 points to 1-3. Roisin was the best of the Tipperary players in that first half, but the second half was much better for Tipp, which Denis Kelly, I imagine, will be happy with.

“Full forward Caoimhe McNamara had a very good second half. She scored 1-1. It was another scrappy start to the second half but the goal hand passed in over the full backline and in to Caoimhe McNamara, shes in one and one, the ball was on the ground, she let it fly into the back of the net. That was in the ninth minute of the second half. That put Tipp five ahead. Four points in a row then from Tipp had them in a commanding 1-12 to 1-5 lead come the 25 minute of the second half.”