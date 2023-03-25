Tipperary senior camogie team aiming for league final place today

The Tipperary senior camogie team are looking for a massive win on the road this afternoon.

Denis Kelly’s side travel to Piltown to play All-Ireland champions Kilkenny in their final league group game with throw-in set for 3pm.

A win for the Premier would all but confirm Tipp’s place in a league final.

The Cats have won just one of their four league games to date but camogie analyst Geraldine Kinane says Tipp won’t be taking that for granted:

“It is Kilkenny, they have serious talent and it’s the last game of the league, it’s time for them to be finding a bit of form heading in to championship in the summer.

“I’m sure they will go down with a fight on Saturday and will be looking to finihs their campaign with a win.

“We haven’t a good record against Kilkenny in the last few years, we are in a good position to take a scalp off them but it’s by no means a certainty or anything.

“Hopefully we can get the win, a win should get us in to a final but still all to play for this weekend.”

Meanwhile, the Tipperary junior camogie side are also in League action today.

David Sullivan’s side welcome Wexford to The Ragg at 2pm.