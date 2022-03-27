Tipperary secure promotion back to Division Three of the National Football League

Tipperary have been promoted to Division Three of the National Football League.

The Premier secured second place in the Division following last night’s 1-14 to 0-12 win over London in Semple Stadium.

Mark Russell scored Tipperary’s goal in the second half, which helped David Power’s side to their fifth win in a row.

Along with securing promotion, Tipp now go on to the League final to play Cavan in Croke Park next weekend.

Tommy Twomey, member of the Tipperary backroom team, was delighted with the result:

“Super result. We were in and out of things for most of the year, not really getting our consistency right but I think over the last five games we have kind of shown that there’s a good bunch in this group and they are obviously moving in the right direction getting in to Division Three.

“It was a real team effort, that is a really good London team.

“we did not take them for granted in any way, we worked on our operation, our analysis of them and they didn’t flatter in any way, they played to their limits and really put us under pressure in vital parts of the game.

“I give great credit to our overall team effort to eventually win the game.”